Clemson freshman Sam Hall got his first start for the Tigers Wednesday night in No. 8 Clemson’s 9-4 victory over Presbyterian College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Starting in the place of Patrick Cromwell at third base, who missed the game due to injury, Hall went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in the game’s first run with a knock to left field in the bottom of the second inning.

After the game, Hall spoke to The Clemson Insider about his first start and first hit.