Top Clemson target gives the latest on his recruitment

Four-star defensive end Justin Eboigbe has seen his recruitment take off this year as he’s collected more than two dozen scholarship offers in 2018.

Last month, the top prospect from Forest Park (Ga.) narrowed down his recruitment to 10 schools: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

According to Eboigbe, he is preparing to trim his list again soon.

“Probably next month I’ll be cutting down my school list to five,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Eboigbe (6-5, 261) is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 strong-side defensive end and No. 107 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

With plenty of premier college options to choose from, Eboigbe says he is still working to decide which schools will make his next cut.

“I’m still in the process of figuring which ones I want to mainly focus on my final five,” he said. “I really don’t know.”

When asked which schools are recruiting him the hardest, Eboigbe replied, “Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.”

Eboigbe received an offer from Clemson in February and has been in frequent contact with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates. He has also been communicating with defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I’ve been hearing a lot from Todd Bates and hearing some from coach Venables,” Eboigbe said. “Probably about every other day.”

What is their message to him?

“Just try to get back (to Clemson) and spend some more time with us,” Eboigbe said. “We’ll be down to see you in the spring (during the spring evaluation period).”

Eboigbe visited Clemson for its junior day on March 3. He said he does plan to visit Clemson again but isn’t sure when.

When Eboigbe thinks about Clemson, a few things stick out in his mind.

“The environment, how coach Swinney holds everybody accountable and how their defense speaks for itself, how they’ve had one of the top defenses for the past years,” he said.

Eboigbe’s commitment could occur before the start of his senior year.

“Probably going into the new school year, so in August,” he said of the timeline for his decision.

Eboigbe is simply looking to find the place that feels like home to him.

“Just as soon as I step on campus, the feeling of home, that I can be there for the next four years,” he said. “Because every coach that I talk to, they’re great coaches and they’re going to develop you. But it’s about a sense of feeling home.”

So far this year, Eboigbe has made trips to Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Clemson. He doesn’t have any more visits planned right now but said his next one will be to Florida.

Clemson views Eboigbe as a versatile defensive lineman that could play both end and tackle at the next level.