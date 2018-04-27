5-star, nation's No. 1 corner says Clemson 'feels like home'

With no shortage of premier college options to pick from, five-star cornerback Andrew Booth says he is still in the process of determining his top group of schools.

“I’m trying to figure it out,” Booth told The Clemson Insider recently.

With that said, the Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer standout knows without a doubt that Clemson is one of his top schools.

“Oh yeah,” Booth affirmed. “Of course.”

There are a few reasons why Clemson has been able to cement itself as a major contender for Booth, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 cornerback.

“Their coaching stability,” Booth answered when asked why Clemson is a favorite. “They’ve got very good stability with their coaches. Relationships, that’s a key thing. They’re very genuine, and it feels like home.”

Clemson has made Booth a priority since extending an offer last summer, and he has become close with the staff as a whole.

“We’re all tight,” he said. “We’re all close and we can all talk on the reg.”

Booth (6-1, 190) is a big fan of head coach Dabo Swinney, especially as a person.

“He’s a God-fearing guy,” Booth said. “I just feel like they can turn me into a man. Where other places can, but you’ve got a God-fearing head coach, and everybody knows it. So that just makes you want to be a better person.”

Booth has been a frequent visitor to Clemson. He attended the Tigers’ first three home games last season and returned for their elite junior day in January.

He came back to take in the Orange & White spring game on April 14.

“It was beautiful,” he said. “Getting to watch the coaches coach, seeing how bad they need the cornerback position, that was good.”

Booth cited Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State and Ohio State as the schools recruiting him the hardest along with Clemson. He wants to make a commitment decision sometime before the start of his senior season.

What is he looking for in his school of choice?

“Family, stability and just genuineness,” Booth said. “I just want everything to be genuine, so that’s the key thing.”

Booth is rated as a five-star by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 6 prospect from Georgia, No. 1 cornerback and No. 23 overall prospect for the 2019 class.

In addition to Clemson, he carries offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and many others.