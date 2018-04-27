Clemson offers 5-star ATH

Clemson offers 5-star ATH

Recruiting

Clemson offers 5-star ATH

Clemson has offered Marietta (Ga.) five-star athlete Arik Gilbert, he announced on Friday morning.

“VERY Blessed to receive an offer from CLEMSON University,” Gilbert wrote in a Twitter post.

Just a sophomore in the class of 2020, Gilbert owns offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and others in addition to Clemson.

Last season, Gilbert tallied 54 receptions for 570 yards and seven touchdowns as a tight end. He also recorded 62 tackles, including nine for loss and six sacks, as a defensive end.

Gilbert (6-5, 232) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in Georgia, No. 1 athlete and No. 11 overall prospect for the 2020 class.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

ACC teams went 7-4 (.636) in midweek action on the week to move to a 183-94 (.661) on the season against non-conference competition. Clemson (5-0) and North Carolina (5-0) both had undefeated weeks as (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home