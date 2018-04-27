Clemson offers 5-star ATH

Clemson has offered Marietta (Ga.) five-star athlete Arik Gilbert, he announced on Friday morning.

“VERY Blessed to receive an offer from CLEMSON University,” Gilbert wrote in a Twitter post.

Just a sophomore in the class of 2020, Gilbert owns offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and others in addition to Clemson.

Last season, Gilbert tallied 54 receptions for 570 yards and seven touchdowns as a tight end. He also recorded 62 tackles, including nine for loss and six sacks, as a defensive end.

Gilbert (6-5, 232) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in Georgia, No. 1 athlete and No. 11 overall prospect for the 2020 class.