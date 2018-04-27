Clemson offers elite 2019 DE

Clayton (N.C.) four-star defensive end Savion Jackson has received an offer from Clemson, he announced on Friday.

“Blessed to receive my 21st offer from Clemson,” Jackson wrote in a Twitter post.

Jackson (6-3, 245) is ranked as high as the No. 3 strong-side defensive end and No. 25 overall prospect in the 2019 class per 247Sports. ESPN ranks him as the No. 1 prospect in North Carolina and No. 31 prospect nationally regardless of position.

In addition to Clemson, Jackson cites offers from Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida and Virginia Tech, among others.

Jackson visited Clemson to watch a spring practice last year and competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

This year, Jackson has made visits to Virginia Tech, Alabama, North Carolina and NC State.

As a junior in 2017, Jackson posted 56 tackles, including 20 for loss and eight sacks.

He is committed to play in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game.

