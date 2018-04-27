Countdown to First Pitch: Virginia

No. 10 Clemson (31-11, 14-7 ACC) @ Virginia (24-17, 9-12 ACC)

Tenth-ranked Clemson travels to Charlottesville for the first time since 2014 to take on Virginia in a three-game ACC series. Games times at Disharoon Park are 6:00 p.m. on Friday, 4:00 p.m. Saturday, and a Sunday finale of 1:00 p.m.

The Series

Meetings: 161 (first met in 1955)

Series Record: Clemson leads 107-54

Record at UVA: Clemson leads 41-29

Last Meeting(s): Clemson won two of three games at Clemson in 2017 (0-2, 7-6, 12-1)

Virginia won 10-2 in 2017 ACC Baseball Championship in Louisville, KY

Lee: Lee leads 3-2 (3-2 at CU)

Worth Noting

Clemson is 31-24 all-time on April 27 with a 10-13 mark on the road.

The Tigers are 18-22 all-time on April 28 with an 8-15 mark on the road.

Clemson is 18-17 all-time on April 29 with an 8-11 mark on the road.

The Tigers have won only two series against the Cavaliers since 2004, including a 2-13 mark at Virginia (losing two of three games in 2010 and 2013 while suffering three-game sweeps in 2004, 2006, and 2012). Since 2004, the Cavaliers lead the overall series 27-9 (22-8 in regular-season play and 5-1 in the ACC Baseball Championship).

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Road Record: 8-5 (11-8 in 2017)

Last Week: Won midweek home games over Kennesaw State (9-4) and Presbyterian (14-4) after sweeping a three-game series at Wake Forest (7-5, 4-3, 9-4) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .251 (6.1 RPG) with 56 2B, 2 3B, 61 HR, 235 BB, 40 HBP, 350 K, 35-47 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.45 ERA, .237 OBA (334 hits), 150 BB & 344 K in 378.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .976 (38 errors in 1593 chances)

The Cavaliers

Head Coach: Brian O’Connor (15th season at Virginia)

2017 Record: 43-16 (18-12; 2nd Coastal) – Fort Worth Regional – 21 BA/CB/USA; 22 D1

2018 Preseason: 2nd in ACC Coastal (out of 7 teams); 2 votes (of 14) for overall ACC Champ

Home Record: 18-7 (28-6 in 2017)

Last Week: Won two of three games at then-#20 Louisville (4-5, 5-4, 2-1) after sweeping two midweek games over George Washington (3-2 in 12) and Liberty (14-3) last week

2018 Batting Stats: .271 (5.6 RPG) with 74 2B, 6 3B, 18 HR, 175 BB, 53 HBP, 236 K, 28-38 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.75 ERA, .240 OBA (331 hits), 149 BB & 431 K in 369.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .970 (47 errors in 1546 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.271 BA with 6 2B, 4 HR, & 25 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.250 BA with 7 2B, 11 HR, & 43 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.260 BA with 1 2B, 4 HR, & 13 RBI in 29 games in 2018)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.260 BA with 8 2B, 7 HR, & 23 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.259 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 18 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

LF 12 Robert Jolly (SR/.235 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

CF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.248 BA with 10 2B, 6 HR, & 32 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.282 BA with 7 2B, 11 HR, & 31 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

DH 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.281 BA with 1 2B, 7 HR, & 20 RBI in 30 games in 2018)

Virginia

C 55 Cameron Comer (JR/.265 BA with 6 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

1B 5 Caleb Knight (SR//229 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 33 games in 2018)

2B 19 Andy Weber (JR/.359 BA with 16 2B, 3 HR, & 37 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

SS 10 Tanner Morris (FR/.309 BA with 7 2B, 2 HR, & 16 RBI in 38 games in 2018)

3B 32 Nate Eikhoff (JR/.270 BA with 6 2B, 3 HR, & 29 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

LF 12 Charlie Cody (SR/.223 BA with 7 2B, 13 RBI, & 22 BB in 41 games in 2018)

CF 22 Cayman Richardson (SO/.293 BA with 4 2B, 15 RBI, & 12 BB in 36 games in 2018)

RF 13 Alex Tappen (FR/.248 BA with 8 2B, 2 HR, & 27 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

DH 8 Brendan Rivoli (FR/.274 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 12 RBI in 23 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game One

SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (3-2/10 app/10 GS/3.25 ERA (55.1 IP)/.236 OBA (49 hits)/14 BB/43 K)

SR RHP 14 Derek Casey (5-2/10 app/10 GS/3.15 ERA (68.2 IP)/.270 OBA (71 hits)/15 BB/82 K)

Game Two

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (4-2/10 app/10 GS/3.54 ERA (48.1 IP)/.250 OBA (46 hits)/12 BB/29 K)

JR RHP 9 Daniel Lynch (3-3/10 app/10 GS/3.99 ERA (67.2 IP)/.251 OBA (66 hits)/16 BB/79 K)

Game Three

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (6-1/10 app/10 GS/3.44 ERA (52.1 IP)/.231 OBA (45 hits)/15 BB/40 K)

SO RHP 28 Noah Murdock (1-0/2 app/1 GS/3.00 ERA (3.0 IP)/.364 OBA (4 hits)/1 BB/1 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Virginia

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Drew Wharton .600 2-1 5 2 3 1 1 0 0 2B

Jordan Greene .438 4-4 16 3 7 4 0 3 0 2 2B, 0-1 SB

Logan Davidson .308 4-4 13 4 4 2 3 3 1 2B

Chris Williams .308 4-4 13 3 4 3 2 2 1 2B, SF, HBP

Grayson Byrd .250 3-1 4 0 1 0 1 1 0

Patrick Cromwell .222 3-3 9 0 2 1 0 2 0 HBP

Seth Beer .125 5-5 16 1 2 3 4 4 0 HBP

Robert Jolly .000 2-1 4 1 0 1 1 2 0

Kyle Wilkie .000 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

Adam Renwick N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO AB

Alex Schnell 0.00 1-0 0-0 2.1 3 1 0 0 2 .273

Ryley Gilliam 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 .333

Mitchell Miller 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 2 0 .250

Brooks Crawford 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 .500

Owen Griffith 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Ryan Miller ^ 5.40 1-0 0-0 1.2 2 1 1 0 0 .333

Jacob Hennessy 40.50 2-0 0-0 0.2 3 3 3 1 1 .600

^ – has one save.