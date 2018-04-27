Countdown to First Pitch: Virginia

No. 10 Clemson (31-11, 14-7 ACC) @ Virginia (24-17, 9-12 ACC)

Tenth-ranked Clemson travels to Charlottesville for the first time since 2014 to take on Virginia in a three-game ACC series. Games times at Disharoon Park are 6:00 p.m. on Friday, 4:00 p.m. Saturday, and a Sunday finale of 1:00 p.m.

 

The Series

Meetings:                     161 (first met in 1955)

Series Record:              Clemson leads 107-54

Record at UVA:            Clemson leads 41-29

Last Meeting(s):           Clemson won two of three games at Clemson in 2017 (0-2, 7-6, 12-1)

                                   Virginia won 10-2 in 2017 ACC Baseball Championship in Louisville, KY

  Lee: Lee leads 3-2 (3-2 at CU)

 

Worth Noting

  • Clemson is 31-24 all-time on April 27 with a 10-13 mark on the road.
  • The Tigers are 18-22 all-time on April 28 with an 8-15 mark on the road.
  • Clemson is 18-17 all-time on April 29 with an 8-11 mark on the road.
  • The Tigers have won only two series against the Cavaliers since 2004, including a 2-13 mark at Virginia (losing two of three games in 2010 and 2013 while suffering three-game sweeps in 2004, 2006, and 2012). Since 2004, the Cavaliers lead the overall series 27-9 (22-8 in regular-season play and 5-1 in the ACC Baseball Championship).

 

The Tigers

2017 Record:               42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason:           3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Road Record:               8-5 (11-8 in 2017)

Last Week:                   Won midweek home games over Kennesaw State (9-4) and Presbyterian (14-4) after sweeping a three-game series at Wake Forest (7-5, 4-3, 9-4) last weekend

 

2018 Batting Stats:      .251 (6.1 RPG) with 56 2B, 2 3B, 61 HR, 235 BB, 40 HBP, 350 K, 35-47 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:     3.45 ERA, .237 OBA (334 hits), 150 BB & 344 K in 378.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:     .976 (38 errors in 1593 chances)

 

The Cavaliers

Head Coach:                Brian O’Connor (15th season at Virginia)

2017 Record:               43-16 (18-12; 2nd Coastal) – Fort Worth Regional – 21 BA/CB/USA; 22 D1

2018 Preseason:           2nd in ACC Coastal (out of 7 teams); 2 votes (of 14) for overall ACC Champ

Home Record:              18-7 (28-6 in 2017)

Last Week:                   Won two of three games at then-#20 Louisville (4-5, 5-4, 2-1) after sweeping two midweek games over George Washington (3-2 in 12) and Liberty (14-3) last week

 

2018 Batting Stats:      .271 (5.6 RPG) with 74 2B, 6 3B, 18 HR, 175 BB, 53 HBP, 236 K, 28-38 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:     3.75 ERA, .240 OBA (331 hits), 149 BB & 431 K in 369.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:     .970 (47 errors in 1546 chances)

 

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson

C        10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.271 BA with 6 2B, 4 HR, & 25 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

1B      27 Chris Williams (SR/.250 BA with 7 2B, 11 HR, & 43 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

2B      9 Jordan Greene (JR/.260 BA with 1 2B, 4 HR, & 13 RBI in 29 games in 2018)

SS       8 Logan Davidson (SO/.260 BA with 8 2B, 7 HR, & 23 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

3B      25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.259 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 18 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

LF       12 Robert Jolly (SR/.235 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

CF      13 Drew Wharton (SR/.248 BA with 10 2B, 6 HR, & 32 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

RF      28 Seth Beer (JR/.282 BA with 7 2B, 11 HR, & 31 RBI in 42 games in 2018)

DH      4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.281 BA with 1 2B, 7 HR, & 20 RBI in 30 games in 2018)

 

Virginia

C        55 Cameron Comer (JR/.265 BA with 6 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

1B      5 Caleb Knight (SR//229 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 33 games in 2018)

2B      19 Andy Weber (JR/.359 BA with 16 2B, 3 HR, & 37 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

SS       10 Tanner Morris (FR/.309 BA with 7 2B, 2 HR, & 16 RBI in 38 games in 2018)

3B      32 Nate Eikhoff (JR/.270 BA with 6 2B, 3 HR, & 29 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

LF       12 Charlie Cody (SR/.223 BA with 7 2B, 13 RBI, & 22 BB in 41 games in 2018)

CF      22 Cayman Richardson (SO/.293 BA with 4 2B, 15 RBI, & 12 BB in 36 games in 2018)

RF      13 Alex Tappen (FR/.248 BA with 8 2B, 2 HR, & 27 RBI in 41 games in 2018)

DH      8 Brendan Rivoli (FR/.274 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 12 RBI in 23 games in 2018)

 

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game One

SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (3-2/10 app/10 GS/3.25 ERA (55.1 IP)/.236 OBA (49 hits)/14 BB/43 K)

SR RHP 14 Derek Casey (5-2/10 app/10 GS/3.15 ERA (68.2 IP)/.270 OBA (71 hits)/15 BB/82 K)

 

Game Two

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (4-2/10 app/10 GS/3.54 ERA (48.1 IP)/.250 OBA (46 hits)/12 BB/29 K)

JR RHP 9 Daniel Lynch (3-3/10 app/10 GS/3.99 ERA (67.2 IP)/.251 OBA (66 hits)/16 BB/79 K)

 

Game Three

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (6-1/10 app/10 GS/3.44 ERA (52.1 IP)/.231 OBA (45 hits)/15 BB/40 K)

SO RHP 28 Noah Murdock (1-0/2 app/1 GS/3.00 ERA (3.0 IP)/.364 OBA (4 hits)/1 BB/1 K)

 

Tiger Career Stats vs. Virginia

Player                              AVG    G-S     AB      R        H        RBI     BB      K          HR      Other

Drew Wharton         .600   2-1     5        2        3        1        1        0        0          2B

Jordan Greene        .438   4-4     16      3        7        4        0        3        0          2 2B, 0-1 SB

Logan Davidson       .308   4-4     13      4        4        2        3        3        1          2B

Chris Williams         .308   4-4     13      3        4        3        2        2        1          2B, SF, HBP

Grayson Byrd          .250   3-1     4        0        1        0        1        1        0

Patrick Cromwell    .222   3-3     9        0        2        1        0        2        0          HBP

Seth Beer                .125   5-5     16      1        2        3        4        4        0          HBP

Robert Jolly            .000   2-1     4        1        0        1        1        2        0

Kyle Wilkie             .000   1-1     2        0        0        0        0        0        0

Adam Renwick        N/A    1-0     0        0        0        0        0        0        0

 

Player                              ERA    G-S     W-L    IP       H        R        ER      BB          SO      AB

Alex Schnell            0.00   1-0     0-0     2.1     3        1        0        0        2          .273

Ryley Gilliam                    0.00   1-0     0-0     1.0     1        0        0        0          0        .333

Mitchell Miller         0.00   1-0     0-0     1.0     1        0        0        2        0          .250

Brooks Crawford     0.00   1-0     0-0     0.1     1        0        0        0        0          .500

Owen Griffith                   0.00   1-0     0-0     0.1     0        0        0        0          0        .000

Ryan Miller ^          5.40   1-0     0-0     1.2     2        1        1        0        0          .333

Jacob Hennessy      40.50  2-0     0-0     0.2     3        3        3        1        1          .600

^ – has one save.

 

