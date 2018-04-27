Michigan DL adds offer from 'dream school' Clemson

Three-star defensive end Ruke Orhorhoro stayed hot on the recruiting trail Friday. The River Rouge (Mich.) prospect reported an offer from Clemson via social media.

“MAN WHAT A DAY! VERY EXCITED AND BLESSED TO HAVE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM A DREAM SCHOOL OF MINE!!! CLEMSON UNIVERSITY,” Orhorhoro wrote in a Twitter post.

Orhorhoro (6-5, 263) also picked up an offer from Oregon on Friday. He received an offer from Michigan last month to go with other Power Five offers from Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Boston College, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Northwestern, Purdue and Syracuse.

As a junior in 2017, Orhorhoro recorded double-digit sack and tackle-for-loss totals.

The native of Nigeria attended Trillium Academy in Taylor, Mich., before transferring to River Rouge. He played basketball at Trillium before playing his first season of football at River Rouge last year.