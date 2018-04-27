One-on-One with Seth Beer

One-on-One with Seth Beer

Baseball

One-on-One with Seth Beer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seth Beer hit his 12th home run of the season as the Tigers downed Virginia to take the first game of the series.

TCI caught up with Seth following the win:

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

Clayton (N.C.) four-star defensive end Savion Jackson has received an offer from Clemson, he announced on Friday. “Blessed to receive my 21st offer from Clemson,” Jackson wrote in a Twitter post. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home