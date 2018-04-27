One-on-One with Seth Beer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seth Beer hit his 12th home run of the season as the Tigers downed Virginia to take the first game of the series.
TCI caught up with Seth following the win:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Clemson head coach Monte Lee was very pleased with his bullpen again Friday night as they only allowed one hit in four innings as the Tigers defeated Virginia 3-2. TCI caught up (…)
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Va. – Clemson pitchers combined for a five-hitter as the Tigers defeated Virginia 3-2 to take the opening game of the series Friday night at Davenport Field. The Friday night (…)
Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety/athlete Daxton Hill named Clemson one of six finalists in his recruitment on Friday night via social media. Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Michigan (…)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The first time Dabo Swinney visited the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in Birmingham, Ala., he was 11 years old. It was a special day for Swinney and his father, Ervil. The two, along (…)
Clayton (N.C.) four-star defensive end Savion Jackson has received an offer from Clemson, he announced on Friday. “Blessed to receive my 21st offer from Clemson,” Jackson wrote in a Twitter post. (…)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Terrell Owens had no idea, Dabo Swinney was from Alabama. Yes, that Terrell Owns. The former NFL star receiver, most notably known for his days with the San Francisco 49ers, (…)
No. 10 Clemson (31-11, 14-7 ACC) @ Virginia (24-17, 9-12 ACC) Tenth-ranked Clemson travels to Charlottesville for the first time since 2014 to take on Virginia in a three-game ACC series. (…)