Photo Gallery: Swinney's display at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will be enshrined in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday in Birmingham Ala.

On Friday, Swinney was in Birmingham for a press conference welcoming the Class of 2018, which includes former NFL star receiver Terrell Owens, golf’s Stewart Sink, Alabama football player Johnny Davis, NFL and college coach Chan Gailey, baseball player Tim Hudson, basketball star Bill Jones, gymnast Kathryn McMinn and American Sportsman Jimmy Rane.

Swinney is the sixth head coach from Clemson to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Here is a photo gallery from Friday’s event as well as Swinney’s, Danny Ford’s and Frank Howard’s displays in the Hall of Fame Museum. PHOTO GALLERY

