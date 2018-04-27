Swinney humbled by his inclusion into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was a little blown away when he walked into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on Friday and saw his display, which is located right up front when you walk through the museum doors in Birmingham, Ala.

Swinney took a moment to collect his emotions when he first saw the display.

“It’s a little more than surreal,” the Clemson coach said to The Clemson Insider on Friday. “I was born in Birmingham and grew up down the road in Pelham.”

Swinney was in Birmingham for a press conference welcoming the Class of 2018, which includes former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, golf’s Stewart Sink, Alabama football player Johnny Davis, NFL and college coach Chan Gailey, baseball player Tim Hudson, basketball star Bill Jones, gymnast Kathryn McMinn and American Sportsman Jimmy Rane.

Swinney is the sixth head coach from Clemson to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

