Tigers make final 6 for 5-star

Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety/athlete Daxton Hill named Clemson one of six finalists in his recruitment on Friday night via social media.

Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Michigan and Ohio State also made Hill’s final six.

“Thankful for every school that has offered me an opportunity to play at their university and taking the time to recruit me,” Hill wrote in a Twitter post, “but these six schools are the schools I will further communicate with and decide my commitment.”

Hill (6-1, 190) is rated as a five-star by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 1 prospect from Oklahoma, No. 2 safety and No. 33 overall prospect for the 2019 class.

As a junior in 2017, Hill tallied 71 tackles, six tackles for loss and five interceptions, including three that he returned for touchdowns. He also scored on a fumble recovery and had 11 pass breakups.

Hill holds over two dozen offers in total.