Cain picked in sixth round of NFL Draft

Former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 185th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft Saturday.

Cain is the first former Tiger taken in this year’s draft.

At 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, scouts like Cain’s size and speed. He ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in March. The biggest knock against him is his inconsistency in catching the football, something he will want to improve upon at the next level.

As a junior last season, Cain earned third-team All-ACC honors after leading Clemson with 734 yards and six touchdown receptions on 58 catches.

Cain’s best game statistically came against The Citadel on Nov. 18, when he hauled in five passes for 140 yards and touchdown. He also had a team-high nine receptions for a team-high 84 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ win at No. 20 NC State on Nov. 4. The Tampa, Fla., native capped his Clemson career with a game-high six receptions for a game-high 75 yards in the Sugar Bowl loss to No. 4 Alabama in January.

In 2016, Cain finished second on the team with nine touchdown receptions and averaged a team-best 19.1 yards per reception, one of the top season figures in Clemson history. He had five grabs for 94 yards in the National Championship win over Alabama, including a 43-yard catch-and-run that sparked the Tigers early. Cain also led the Tigers with a 17.1 yards-per-catch average as a freshman in 2015 and was tied for third on the team with five touchdown catches that year.

Cain completed his Clemson career with 30 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns in 1,419 snaps over 42 games (14 starts). He finished tied for fourth in school history in receiving touchdowns and had at least one reception in each of the last 37 games he played.