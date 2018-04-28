Carter to sign free agent deal with Bills

Football

Clemson cornerback Ryan Carter will sign a free agent deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to his Twitter account on Saturday.

Carter 83 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two quarterback pressures, four interceptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. He also had 19 pass breakups, a caused fumble and recovered fumble in  55 career games, including 29 starts.

Carter is tied for third in Clemson history in games played.

An honorable Mention All-ACC selection in 2017, Carter was a permanent team co-captain. He had 31 tackles last year, including two tackles for loss, a quarterback pressure, three interceptions for 12 yards and a touchdown, 10 pass breakups and a caused fumble in 14 games.

Of course he also had an interception return for a touchdown against rival South Carolina this past November.

