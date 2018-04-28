Clemson powers past Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Eighth-ranked Clemson blasted three long home runs to defeat Virginia 5-4 Saturday to take the three-game series. It was the first series win at Virginia since 2002.

“What a great feeling just watching our team compete as hard as they did today. Winning another one run ballgame which we’ve done time and time again this year. I am just proud of our efforts. We played a really good baseball game today,” said coach Lee.

Logan Davidson wasted no time putting the Tigers on top as he hit the first pitch of the afternoon over the wall in left field. It was his eighth home run of the year and it gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Brooks Crawford got the start and pitched another solid game. Crawford ran into some trouble in the sixth inning and went five innings only giving up five hits, four runs and two earned runs.

Virginia bounced back with a run in the bottom of the first to tie the game, but in the top of the third Sam Hall hit a leadoff double and Bryce Teodosio bunted Hall over to third.

Davidson then singled to left field to score Hall for a 2-1 lead.

Clemson added a run in the fourth. Chris Williams crushed a leadoff home run, his 12th of the year, over the stands in left field.

The Cavs plated a run in the bottom of the fourth to cut the Tigers’ lead to 3-2.

Clemson stretched the lead in the fifth inning. With one out Sam Hall singled and then stole second.

After just missing a home run that went foul by just a few feet, Teodosio hit one into the trees in left center, giving the Tigers led 5-2 after five innings.

“I think our guys really just believe in the approach of taking their best swing at pitches up in the zone. We knew that Lynch was going to attack us. Lynch is a strike thrower. There is not point in messing around trying to look at pitches,” Lee told The Clemson Insider following the win.

Virginia battled back in the bottom of the sixth scoring two runs–both charged to Crawford–to make it a one-run game at 5-4.

Mat Clark came in for Crawford and got two big outs in the sixth inning to limit the damage. Carson Spiers got the final out and went two innings only giving up one hit and no runs.

Ryley Gilliam finished it off for the Tigers for the second game in a row. It was Gilliam’s ninth save of the season.

With the win Clemson moves to 33-11 overall and 16-7 in the ACC. The Tigers go for the sweep Sunday at 1 p.m.