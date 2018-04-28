Edmond agrees to free agent deal with the Chargers

Clemson cornerback Marcus Edmond has reached an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Chargers.com.

Edmond saw an expanded role in the secondary in 2016, but was hampered by injury in 2017 that held him out for most of the season.

The corner finished his career with 27 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and three pass breakups in 442 snaps over 37 games (three starts) in his career.

Last season, Edmond was injured in Week 2 against Auburn and missed the next eight games.

However, Edmond is best remembered for his tackle against Louisville in 2016 when he kept Cardinals’ wide receiver James Quick from getting a first down near the Clemson goal line that sealed the Tigers’ win.

A few weeks later, Edmond intercepted a NC State pass in the end zone in overtime to seal that Clemson win. The Tigers went on to win the national championship.