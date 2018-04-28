Hearn work outs free agent deal with the Panthers

Football

Clemson offensive guard Taylor Hearn has worked out a deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to Hearn’s high school’s Twitter account on Saturday.

Williston Elko High School tweeted out Hearn has agreed to a free agent deal with the Panthers.

The Clemson graduate was a member of Clemson’s offensive line and was a mainstay as the starting left guard in 2016 and 2017. He had 69.5 knockdowns in 1,979 snaps over 43 games (29 starts) in his career.

Hearn was a third-Team All-ACC selection last year  and was voted by his teammates as a permanent team co-captain. He had 29 knockdowns in 777 snaps over 14 games (14 starts).

