Hearn work outs free agent deal with the Panthers

Clemson offensive guard Taylor Hearn has worked out a deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to Hearn’s high school’s Twitter account on Saturday.

Williston Elko High School tweeted out Hearn has agreed to a free agent deal with the Panthers.

The Clemson graduate was a member of Clemson’s offensive line and was a mainstay as the starting left guard in 2016 and 2017. He had 69.5 knockdowns in 1,979 snaps over 43 games (29 starts) in his career.

Congratulations to Taylor Hearn on agreeing to a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers. We are proud of you. — Blue Devil Football (@WillistonElkoFB) April 29, 2018

Hearn was a third-Team All-ACC selection last year and was voted by his teammates as a permanent team co-captain. He had 29 knockdowns in 777 snaps over 14 games (14 starts).