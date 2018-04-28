Lee: 'What a great feeling'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee said it was a great feeling after his eighth-ranked Tigers held on for a 5-4 victory over Virginia to win the series.
The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Lee following the win.
Clemson offensive guard Taylor Hearn has worked out a deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to Hearn’s high school’s Twitter account on Saturday. Williston Elko High School tweeted out (…)
Clemson cornerback Ryan Carter will sign a free agent deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to his Twitter account on Saturday. Carter 83 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two quarterback pressures, four (…)
At 6-foot-6, 230-plus pounds, four-star tight end Jaelyn Lay is the largest commitment in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class. The Riverdale (Ga.) prospect isn’t hard to spot on the football (…)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Clemson’s Bryce Teodosio hit a two-run bomb Saturday that helped lift No. 8 Clemson to a 5-4 win over Virginia to take the series. The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with (…)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Eighth-ranked Clemson blasted three long home runs to defeat Virginia 5-4 Saturday to take the three-game series. It was the first series win at Virginia since 2002. (…)
The Buffalo Bills have once again drafted a Clemson wide receiver. Through the years, the Bills have drafted former Tigers Jerry Butler, Perry Tuttle and Sammy Watkins. Now they have selected Ray-Ray (…)
It was a long wait for Deon Cain. After two days and 19 wide receivers picked ahead of him in the 2018 NFL Draft, Clemson’s former wide receiver was finally selected with the 185th pick in the sixth round (…)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Clemson didn’t waste any time jumping out to a lead over Virginia Saturday afternoon. Logan Davidson hit a long home run on the first pitch of the game. The Tigers (…)
Clemson wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was selected in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft on Saturday. McCloud was the 187th pick taken overall and the third Clemson player to come off (…)
Former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 185th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft Saturday. Cain is the first former Tiger taken in (…)