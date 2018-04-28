Massive in-state lineman talks Clemson visit

Moncks Corner (S.C.) Berkeley’s Kamren McCray was the lone in-state prospect Clemson brought in for its elite junior day in January.

The massive 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle returned to Clemson for the Orange & White spring game two weekends ago.

“It was great. I loved the atmosphere,” McCray said. “It was great to see the coaches in a game-type atmosphere. I really like (offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell) as a coach because he will get on you if you need it, but other than that he shows love.”

McCray had a chance to chat with Caldwell while on campus.

“He was checking on me and had me meet a lot of the O-linemen,” McCray said. “They were pretty cool and laid back.”

McCray said he communicates with Caldwell and area recruiter Tony Elliott on a consistent basis.

“I talk to coach Caldwell or coach Elliot at least every few days,” McCray said. “The biggest thing for them is they want me to cut a few pounds and make sure I’m comfortable playing at my weight.”

McCray currently holds one offer — from Clemson’s in-state rival, South Carolina. Duke, Central Florida, Marshall, East Carolina, Wofford and Air Force are showing interest along with Clemson, according to McCray.

Is a Clemson offer coming in the future?

“I believe they have been talking with my coach about it,” he said. “It would mean a lot to get an offer from such a big school.”

McCray is looking to commit to a college toward the end of his senior year.

“Picking a school that is going to push to do great things for the best four years of my life is what is going to be important,” he said.

Along with the spring game and junior day visits to Clemson, McCray visited Clemson for a game each of the past two seasons and competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.