McCloud picked in sixth round

Clemson wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was selected in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft on Saturday.

McCloud was the 187th pick taken overall and the third Clemson player to come off the board, joining fellow wideout Deon Cain, who went two picks before at No. 185 to Indianapolis and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, who went in the third round at No. 100 to Kansas City.

McCloud was a wide receiver and cornerback who made an impact with his elusiveness in the open field in his Clemson career. He had 127 receptions for 1,226 yards and four touchdowns in over 40 games (20 starts) in his career.

He also had 50 punt returns for 485 yards and a touchdown. McCloud had four kickoff returns for 138 yards.

McCloud was a second-team All-American (punt returner) by Pro Football Focus in 2017 and was a third-team All-ACC (punt returner) selection by Phil Steele.

He had 49 receptions for 503 yards and a touchdown this past year, as well a 25 punt returns for 303 yards and a touchdown. McCloud is eighth in Clemson history in punt return yards.