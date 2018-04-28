1-on-1 with Bryce Teodosio following Virginia win

Feature

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Clemson’s Bryce Teodosio hit a two-run bomb Saturday that helped lift No. 8 Clemson to a 5-4 win over Virginia to take the series.

The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Bryce following the win.

 

 

