It was a long wait for Deon Cain.

After two days and 19 wide receivers picked ahead of him in the 2018 NFL Draft, Clemson’s former wide receiver was finally selected with the 185th pick in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts Saturday.

Many thought Cain would have gone in the second or third rounds because of his athletic ability and speed. Here is what people are saying about Cain’s sixth-round selection.

Deon Cain is on a conference call here…. "It was a shocker, but it's a blessing to get your name called." — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 28, 2018

Pure talent wise, Deon Cain is going to rank right up there with any #Colts draftee in 2018. Cain says he thought he could go late 1st round. Said he heard questions about off-the-field issues. Was suspended in 2015. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) April 28, 2018

Deon Cain had heard he could go as early as the late first round. "It's a shocker, but it's always still a blessing to hear your name called. I feel like a first-rounder right now." #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 28, 2018

With overall pick number 1️⃣8️⃣5️⃣ in the #NFLDraft, the @Colts have selected @ClemsonFB WR Deon Cain (@cainera1_) in Round 6! pic.twitter.com/mgOXNnEpFe — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 28, 2018