Clemson hangs on to sweep Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Clemson held on for a 9-8 win Sunday at Davenport Field to sweep Virginia as Ryley Gilliam saved his third game of the series. The win gives the Tigers a 10-2 record on the road in the ACC this season. That is the best start ever since the ACC went to at least 12 ACC road games.

Jake Higginbotham got the start for the Tigers but had an early exit. Higginbotham went 3.2 innings and gave up four hits, four runs and three earned runs.

The Cavs took the lead with one run in the first and another in the second.

Clemson took control early in the third. Patrick Cromwell blasted a leadoff home run to right field. Sam Hall singled up the middle. With one out Logan Davidson doubled down the left field line advancing Hall to third. Seth Beer was walked to load the bases. Chris Williams singled to left to score Hall and Davidson. A wild pitch moved Beer and Williams to second and third. Kyle Wilkie singled to score Beer and Williams. After the top of the third the Tigers led 5-2.

“We hit the ball very well. We scored early. We had a great third inning. We had a big inning in the third,” coach Lee told The Clemson Insider after the win.

Sam Hall hit his first home run of his career in the fourth. The solo shot to left was followed by a one out double by Logan Davidson. Seth Beer singled to score Beer and Clemson led 7-2 after the top of the fourth.

Virginia fought back and plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Tigers added some insurance in the sixth. Logan Davidson singled with one out. With two down Chris Williams hit a long home run to left center and the lead was 9-4. It was Williams’ 13th home run of the season.

Ryan Miller had another strong performance in relief but ran into trouble in the eighth. Miller left in the eighth after walking the bases loaded and giving up a single. The final line on Miller was 3.1 innings with three hits, four runs and four earned runs.

Virginia plated four runs in the eighth and would have tied the game if not for a great play by Kyle Wilkie. A pitch got by Wilkie with the bases loaded but bounced back to him and he was able to tag out the runner coming home for the final out of the eighth. The Tigers lead was cut to 9-8.

“Logan Davidson swung the bat well all weekend. He scored three runs today and then Sam Hall. He had a heck of a weekend. He had two hits, drove in a run. He had a home run,” said Lee.

Clemson moved to 34-11 overall and 17-7 in the ACC with the win. The Tigers host Florida State for a series next weekend that begins Saturday at 6:30 PM.