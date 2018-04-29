Clemson jumps out front in the third

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Tigers took the lead in the top of the third Sunday at Davenport Field.

Patrick Cromwell blasted a leadoff home run to right field. It was Cromwell’s fifth home run of the season.

Sam Hall singled up the middle. With one out Logan Davidson doubled down the left field line advancing Hall to third. Seth Beer was walked to load the bases. Chris Williams singled to left to score Hall and Davidson.

A wild pitch moved Beer and Williams to second and third. Kyle Wilkie singled to score Beer and Williams.

After the top of the third Clemson led 5-2.