Four-star LB has Clemson No. 1 on his list

As Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class continues to grow, it has the potential to add a very skilled player to its defense this coming July.

The Clemson Insider recently got in touch with Jackson-Olin (Al.) linebacker Lavonta Bentley about where the Tigers stand in his recruitment.

This past Thursday coaches Brent Venables and Todd Bates stopped by Bentley’s high school. Bentley communicates with both Clemson coaches on a regular basis.

“Chopping it up talking about me coming back down soon with my family and things about Clemson as a whole outside of sports,” said Bentley. “And touch up on 32 players going for interviews for these big companies and stuff like that and even some going to Costa Rica for a give back to ones in need and things like that. Just showing love and wanting the defense to be built off of me.”

Bentley told TCI he is very happy with the relationships he has built with Clemson’s coaching staff.

“My relationship is great with those guys,” he said. “They’re showing love and wanting me to know they need me and want me to lead the defense.”

Although Bentley just visited Clemson this past month, he said he will most likely be going back in June as well as July for the All In Cookout.

“It’s their big cook out so my whole family is coming down for that day to spend time with coaches’ families and the players.”

Right now, Clemson is No. 1 on Bentley’s list and the fact that he will be making his decision “sometime in July” bodes well for the Tigers, as the All In Cookout always has potential to be a big commitment success.

“I feel wanted, needed and also loved at Clemson,” said Bentley. “Good chance if they keep showing love like they do.”