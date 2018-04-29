Quick Hitters: Clemson prospects at Charlotte's big Under Armour Camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Under Armour All-America Camp Series continued on Sunday at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, N.C. The invite-only football camp featured plenty of Clemson targets and prospects in the class of 2019 and future classes.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for the camp and spoke with the Clemson prospects there. Here are some quick-hitters on some of those prospects:

— Cornelius (N.C.) Hough four-star cornerback Tyus Fields (pictured), the brother of Clemson cornerback Mark Fields, received his first scholarship offer from Clemson in May 2016.

According to Fields, Clemson remains one of the schools recruiting him hardest, along with Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida State, NC State and Wisconsin. He doesn’t have a formal group of favorites but said Clemson is one of his top schools.

Fields wants to make his decision either by the end of the spring or before the start of his senior season.

He made his most recent visit to Tennessee for its spring game on April 21.

— One of the linebackers who competed at the camp and is on Clemson’s radar is Jaylon Sharpe.

The 2019 recruit from Charlotte (N.C.) Rocky River visited Clemson for its junior day on March 3 and returned for the Orange & White spring game on April 14. Sharpe said the Tigers have told him they plan to evaluate him in-person during his upcoming senior season.

Sharpe currently holds offers from Louisville, West Virginia, Colorado State, Kent State, East Carolina, Charlotte, Georgia State and Appalachian State.

— Dillon (S.C.) 2019 defensive end Shamar McCollum said Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell stopped by his school to evaluate him last week. Caldwell is McCollum’s area recruiter.

McCollum competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer after being invited by Caldwell. McCollum also visited Clemson for the Florida State game last season.

As a junior in 2017, McCollum tallied 97 tackles, including 40 for loss and 14 sacks. Arkansas and Missouri offered him in March, joining Duke and Wake Forest as his Power Five offers.

— One of the top 2020 prospects at the camp was five-star defensive end Jacolbe Cowan from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day. He already boasts offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

Cowan has over two dozen offers in total and said he will probably narrow down his recruitment after his upcoming junior season.

Clemson offered Cowan in March when he visited for the junior day. Cowan said he has been building a “great” relationship with new defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

— Cowan’s teammate, five-star wide receiver Porter Rooks, was also one of the marquee names at the camp. He is the younger brother of former Clemson basketball player Patrick Rooks.

Rooks does not currently have an offer from the Tigers but said Clemson will be coming by his school to see him work out sometime during the ongoing spring evaluation period.

— We will have much more on the aforementioned prospects and others at the Under Armour Camp in Charlotte on Sunday, so stay tuned to TCI!

Above photo: Cornelius (N.C.) Hough four-star cornerback Tyus Fields, brother of Clemson cornerback Mark Fields