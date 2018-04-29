Tigers continue record start in ACC road games

For the second weekend in a row, Clemson swept an ACC opponent on the road.

In fact, this weekend’s sweep at Virginia marked the first time since 2002 the Tigers have swept two conference road series in a season, and the last time they swept ACC opponents in back-to-back weeks came in 1995.

“It is a loose group. It is a confident group,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said after Sunday’s 9-8 at Virginia. “For some reason, we just play well on the road. I can’t tell you what it is.”

With Sunday’s win at Virginia, the Tigers improved to 10-2 in ACC road games this season. That’s the best start for a Clemson team since the ACC started playing 12 or more conference road games in 1992.

The Tigers have won a school record eight straight ACC road games dating back to an April 6 loss at Notre Dame.

Clemson (34-11, 17-7) has won each of its first four conference road series. The Tigers beat Louisville twice in a best of three series there. Won the final two games at Notre Dame and then swept Wake Forest and Virginia in back-to-back weeks.

“I don’t know if it is the routine that we go through, I couldn’t tell you,” Lee said to The Clemson Insider. “I know this, we seem to be playing pretty good on the road and that is a good sign. You want a club that plays good on the road because that is how you accumulate wins. That is how you put yourself in a good position to host a regional by being a good road team.”

Overall, the Tigers are 13-6 away from Doug Kingsmore Stadium this year.

“It helps so much with you RPI and it builds your confidence,” Lee said. “For whatever reason, we are a pretty good club on the road and hopefully we can continue to do that. I think we have one road series to finish the season.

“Hopefully, we can continue to do that and be consistent.”

Clemson’s last road series will be at Pittsburgh May 17-19 to conclude the regular season. However, the Tigers’ next game is next Saturday at home against ACC rival Florida State. Game 1 of that three-game series is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.