4-star, brother of Clemson CB gives the latest on recruitment

Four-star cornerback Tyus Fields, the brother of Clemson corner Mark Fields, has double-digit scholarship offers from major colleges.

If ready, the younger Fields wants to make a commitment at the end of the spring. If not ready then, the Charlotte (N.C.) Hough standout said he will decide on a school before his senior season starts.

“I’m still going through the process,” Fields told The Clemson Insider at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Charlotte on Sunday. “I’m looking at each school and how they run their defense and what it’s like up there. That’s why I want to get to each school and see how everything is before I actually make my commitment.”

Fields (5-10, 188) made his most recent visit to Tennessee for its spring game two weekends ago. He listed Clemson, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Florida State as the schools he is looking to visit or visit again before rendering a decision.

Clemson gave Fields his first offer in May 2016, and the Tigers are among those after him the hardest, according to Fields.

“The schools recruiting me the hardest right now would be Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida State, Clemson, NC State and Wisconsin,” he said.

Fields said he keeps in touch with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and the staff. He has visited Clemson numerous times over the years, most recently in the fall.

“Clemson, they want me to get back up there soon,” he said. “I haven’t been up there recently, but I plan on getting back up there soon. If I can’t in the next couple of weeks, then definitely in the summer.”

Fields hasn’t announced his group of favorites to this point but said Clemson is one of them.

“Clemson is one of my top schools,” he said. “Absolutely.”

Fields is looking closely at a few factors as he examines his college options.

“How I fit in with the defense and how I fit with the schemes, and how they do stuff and how they want to play me at the corner spot,” he said. “And a family like environment as well.”

Tyus said Mark, who is entering his final year at Clemson, has given him advice on the recruiting process.

“He’s going through his senior year right now, so he’s getting through it and he’s going to finish out strong,” Tyus said. “He’s telling me to just keep going through the process, just look into each and every school.”

Tyus is ranked by 247Sports as a top-10 prospect in North Carolina, a top-20 cornerback nationally and the No. 210 overall prospect in the 2019 class. ESPN ranks him as a top-200 prospect nationally regardless of position.

As a junior, he posted 92 total tackles, four tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.