5-star WR talks Clemson, recruitment

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School’s Porter Rooks is in an enviable position as a rising junior prospect. The five-star Class of 2020 wide receiver has scholarship offers to play at more than 30 schools all over the map.

“It’s all a blessing, having so many opportunities to play at so many different universitites,” Rooks told The Clemson Insider at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Charlotte on Sunday. “It’s a blessing.”

Clemson has not yet offered Rooks but is showing interest. He expects Clemson to evaluate him at his school sometime during the ongoing spring evaluation period, which runs through May 31.

“They’re supposed to be coming by to see me work out soon,” Rooks said.

Rooks (6-2, 180) is familiar with Clemson as the brother of Patrick Rooks, who played basketball at Clemson from 2014-15 before transferring.

The younger Rooks has visited Clemson a few times as a recruit, most recently for the Tigers’ win over Auburn in Death Valley last September.

“They have a great atmosphere, fan base,” he said. “That’s always pretty consistent with them.”

Rooks is focused on the schools that have offered him but said he would likely visit Clemson again if it offers.

Right now, Rooks owns offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and others.

He is looking to narrow things down after his upcoming junior year.

“I’m pretty sure I’m going to come out with probably a top eight at the end of junior year,” he said.

Would Clemson be able to enter the race for Rooks with an offer?

“Definitely,” he said. “Every school that has offered me is in the mix. I can’t count anybody out because I haven’t narrowed anything down.”

Rooks has made visits to Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Miami this spring. He doesn’t have any visits scheduled right now but plans to check out a lot of schools this spring and summer.

247Sports ranks Rooks as the No. 5 wide receiver and No. 26 overall prospect in the 2020 class. He is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

Rooks is teammates with 2020 five-star defensive end Jacolbe Cowan, who received an offer from Clemson in March.