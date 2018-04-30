Clemson in final 5 for 4-star DL

Forest Park (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe named Clemson one of his final five schools on Monday evening via social media.

The class of 2019 prospect also included Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee on his short list.

“Thankful for all coaches that have extended scholarship offers to me,” Eboigbe wrote in a Twitter post. “But at this point in time these are the last 5 remaining schools I’ll be focusing on.”

Eboigbe (6-5, 261) has collected more than two dozen offers this calendar year. In March, he named a top 10 of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Clemson offered Eboigbe in February, and he attended the Tigers’ junior day on March 3.

The Clemson Insider recently spoke with Eboigbe, who said a few things stand out to him when he considers Clemson.

“The environment, how coach Swinney holds everybody accountable and how their defense speaks for itself, how they’ve had one of the top defenses for the past years,” he said.

Eboigbe is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 strong-side defensive end and No. 107 overall prospect in the 2019 class.