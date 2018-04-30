Clemson moves up in Baseball America Ranking

Feature

The Clemson baseball team moved up four spots from No. 14 to No. 10 in this week’s Baseball America Top 25 Ranking, which was released Monday.

The Tigers (34-11) moved up four spots thanks to a 5-0 record last week, which included a three-game sweep of Virginia on the road. They have won eight straight games overall.

Clemson is now 10-2 on the road in the ACC this season, including a school record eight straight road wins against ACC competition.

Baseball America Top 25

  1. Florida
  2. Stanford
  3. Ole Miss
  4. Arkansas
  5. North Carolina
  6. Oregon State
  7. NC State
  8. UCLA
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Clemson
  11. Duke
  12. Kentucky
  13. Southern Miss.
  14. East Carolina
  15. Coastal
  16. Florida State
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Indiana
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Texas
  21. Houston
  22. Minnesota
  23. South Florida
  24. Georgia
  25. Tennessee Tech

