Clemson moves up in Baseball America Ranking

The Clemson baseball team moved up four spots from No. 14 to No. 10 in this week’s Baseball America Top 25 Ranking, which was released Monday.
The Tigers (34-11) moved up four spots thanks to a 5-0 record last week, which included a three-game sweep of Virginia on the road. They have won eight straight games overall.
Clemson is now 10-2 on the road in the ACC this season, including a school record eight straight road wins against ACC competition.
Baseball America Top 25
- Florida
- Stanford
- Ole Miss
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- Oregon State
- NC State
- UCLA
- Texas Tech
- Clemson
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Southern Miss.
- East Carolina
- Coastal
- Florida State
- Vanderbilt
- Indiana
- Oklahoma State
- Texas
- Houston
- Minnesota
- South Florida
- Georgia
- Tennessee Tech