Davidson named ACC Player of Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson’s Logan Davidson has been voted the ACC Baseball Player of the Week, while Georgia Tech’s Xzavion Curry was selected Pitcher of the Week.

ACC weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel. This is the second weekly award for Curry this year and first for Davidson.

Davidson led Clemson to a 5-0 record last week by going 11-for-22 with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, a .955 slugging percentage, nine runs, three walks, a .560 on-base percentage, two steals and no errors in 19 chances at shortstop in five games.

The sophomore from Charlotte, N.C., had at least two hits in all five games and went 7-for-14 with a home run, four doubles, two RBI and four runs in the three-game sweep at Virginia. On the season, he is hitting .280 with 41 runs, 12 doubles, eight homers, 25 RBIs, a .418 on-base percentage and eight steals in 45 games.

Curry matched his career high of 12 strikeouts and allowed just two hits and two walks in the Yellow Jackets’ 7-0 win over the Demon Deacons for his first career complete game shutout win. Both of the hits were soft singles over the infield, and he did not allow a hit after the second inning.

The sophomore from Atlanta, Georgia, did not allow a runner past second base for the entire contest and closed the game out with seven hitless innings. Curry’s complete-game shutout was the first by a Tech starting pitcher since Josh Heddinger in 2013, and the shutout was the first for Georgia Tech against an ACC opponent since 2016.