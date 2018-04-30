Elite DE expects to consider Clemson 'heavily'

It’s still early in his recruiting process, but Clemson appears to have staying power with elite 2020 defensive end Jacolbe Cowan.

Although the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout is far from making his college decision, he suggested the Tigers will be a strong contender for his services moving forward.

“I’ve had a great time every visit going to Clemson,” Cowan told The Clemson Insider at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Charlotte on Sunday. “I have a great relationship with the coaching staff, so Clemson will definitely be heavily considered going down the road.”

Clemson gave Cowan one of his 28 total scholarship offers when he was on campus for the Tigers’ junior day on March 3.

Cowan — a top-50 national prospect for the 2020 class — said he enjoyed the visit and watching Clemson’s spring practice that day.

“It was real well, just getting a chance to hang out with the coaching staff more than I would if I would go to a regular game,” he said. “And then just seeing the guys practice, they really get after it, and their D-line will be definitely dominant this year.”

Cowan (6-5, 250) could return to Clemson as soon as this summer. Prior to the junior day, Cowan witnessed the Tigers’ victory over Auburn in Death Valley last season and also attended their junior day in March 2017.

“I’m looking forward to probably making it back this summer,” he said. “But if not, I’ll definitely get down for a game again.”

Cowan said he is developing a strong relationship with Lemanski Hall, who was named Clemson’s 10th full-time assistant coach in January and will oversee the defensive ends.

“I’m building a relationship with coach Hall since he just got hired as the new defensive ends coach,” Cowan said. “I have a great relationship with him, and we’re just working on building the relationship.”

Cowan has grown fond of head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the rest of Clemson’s staff as well.

“They do an excellent job,” he said. “Excellent coaching staff. They prepare their guys well, and they just take it day by day they say.”

Asked what stands out to him most about Clemson, Cowan cited “the fan base and the family oriented atmosphere.”

While Cowan isn’t close to rendering a commitment, he does have a timetable for narrowing down his lengthy list of offers.

“I’ll probably be naming a list or breaking down my list probably after my junior season,” he said.

After checking out a number of northern schools during his spring break, Cowan is planning trips to southern schools this summer.

“I recently just visited Georgia, and I’m taking a trip down south this summer,” he said. “In late March I was able to visit some schools up north, so Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, some schools like that.”

Cowan is looking to find the right fit as he visits schools and evaluate his options.

“Really just the place that’s the best fit for me and also my family, and just feeling comfortable wherever I go,” he said of what will be important when he makes his decision.

Cowan, a rising junior, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 prospect in North Carolina, No. 3 strong-side defensive end and No. 37 overall prospect for the class of 2020.

Along with Clemson, Cowan holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee.

In nine games as a sophomore last season, Cowan recorded 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two caused fumbles and a fumble recovery.