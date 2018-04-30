Swinney grateful to Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told CBS 42 in Birmingham, Ala., how grateful he is to Clemson University because Clemson believed in him and gave him the opportunity to become a head coach.

Swinney, who played and coached at Alabama as an assistant, was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame last Thursday in Birmingham.

At Clemson, Swinney has led the Tigers to a 101-30 record in his 10 seasons as a head coach, while guiding the program to its first national championship in 35 years in 2016.

Swinney also coached the Tigers to another national championship game in 2015 and has won four ACC Championships. Clemson has won at least 10 games for seven straight years and has made the College Football Playoff in each of the last three seasons.