Tigers move up in D1 Baseball Rankings

The Clemson baseball team moved up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10 in this week’s D1 Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings, which was released Monday.
The Tigers (34-11) moved up two spots thanks to a 5-0 record last week, which included a three-game sweep of Virginia on the road. They have won eight straight games overall.
Clemson is now 10-2 on the road in the ACC this season, including a school record eight straight road wins against ACC competition.
|Rank
|Team
|Overall Record
|Record Last Week
|Previous Rank
|1
|Florida
|36-10
|2-2
|1
|2
|Stanford
|33-6
|3-1
|2
|3
|Oregon State
|32-7
|3-1
|5
|4
|Ole Miss
|34-11
|2-2
|6
|5
|Arkansas
|32-13
|4-0
|7
|6
|North Carolina
|31-13
|4-0
|10
|7
|UCLA
|29-10
|4-0
|9
|8
|NC State
|31-11
|0-3
|3
|9
|Texas Tech
|33-12
|1-3
|4
|10
|Clemson
|34-11
|5-0
|12
|11
|Southern Miss
|32-11
|4-0
|11
|12
|East Carolina
|30-12
|0-3
|8
|13
|Duke
|33-11
|2-1
|13
|14
|Kentucky
|29-15
|3-1
|14
|15
|Indiana
|31-10
|2-2
|15
|16
|Florida State
|31-14
|2-2
|16
|17
|Oklahoma State
|27-14-1
|4-0
|23
|18
|Coastal Carolina
|31-14
|3-0
|18
|19
|Connecticut
|25-13-1
|3-1
|20
|20
|Minnesota
|28-12
|3-1
|21
|21
|Texas A&M
|32-12
|3-1
|22
|22
|South Florida
|29-15
|3-1
|24
|23
|Vanderbilt
|25-18
|1-2
|17
|24
|Texas
|30-17
|2-2
|19
|25
|Tennessee Tech
|37-6
|3-1
|25