Tigers move up in D1 Baseball Rankings

Tigers move up in D1 Baseball Rankings

Feature

Tigers move up in D1 Baseball Rankings

The Clemson baseball team moved up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10 in this week’s D1 Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings, which was released Monday.

The Tigers (34-11) moved up two spots thanks to a 5-0 record last week, which included a three-game sweep of Virginia on the road. They have won eight straight games overall.

Clemson is now 10-2 on the road in the ACC this season, including a school record eight straight road wins against ACC competition.

D1 Baseball Top 25 Rankings

Rank Team Overall Record Record Last Week Previous Rank
1 Florida 36-10 2-2 1
2 Stanford 33-6 3-1 2
3 Oregon State 32-7 3-1 5
4 Ole Miss 34-11 2-2 6
5 Arkansas 32-13 4-0 7
6 North Carolina 31-13 4-0 10
7 UCLA 29-10 4-0 9
8 NC State 31-11 0-3 3
9 Texas Tech 33-12 1-3 4
10 Clemson 34-11 5-0 12
11 Southern Miss 32-11 4-0 11
12 East Carolina 30-12 0-3 8
13 Duke 33-11 2-1 13
14 Kentucky 29-15 3-1 14
15 Indiana 31-10 2-2 15
16 Florida State 31-14 2-2 16
17 Oklahoma State 27-14-1 4-0 23
18 Coastal Carolina 31-14 3-0 18
19 Connecticut 25-13-1 3-1 20
20 Minnesota 28-12 3-1 21
21 Texas A&M 32-12 3-1 22
22 South Florida 29-15 3-1 24
23 Vanderbilt 25-18 1-2 17
24 Texas 30-17 2-2 19
25 Tennessee Tech 37-6 3-1 25

 

, , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home