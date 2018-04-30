Top LB target names Clemson in top group

Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage linebacker Drake Thomas named Clemson one of his top eight schools on Monday night via social media.

Virginia Tech, Alabama, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Charlotte and NC State also made the cut for the class of 2019 prospect.

Thomas holds close to two dozen offers in total.

Clemson offered him last August, and he visited for the Florida State game last season. He was invited back and returned to campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day in January.

Thomas told The Clemson Insider at the Nike Elite 11 Regional Camp in Charlotte earlier this month that he feels comfortable when at Clemson.

“I think it’s definitely like a family feel,” he said. “That’s something they preach. And being comfortable there, them bringing me in and treating me like I’m family. So, that’s something that stands out to me.”

Thomas thinks a lot of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as well.

“He’s one of the best in the country, and he’s really high-energy,” Thomas said. “I just like his coaching style. When you watch him on the sidelines, he’s energetic and he’s pumped up all the time and he’s ready to coach football.”

What is Thomas looking for in his school of choice?

“Just a familiar feeling, family feel, somewhere that wins football games and good academically, too,” he said.

As a junior last season, Thomas racked up 112 tackles to go with three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 18 prospect in the Tar Heel State and No. 17 inside linebacker nationally.