4-star DT includes Clemson in top group

4-star DT includes Clemson in top group

Recruiting

4-star DT includes Clemson in top group

Roxboro (N.C.) Person four-star defensive tackle Joshua Harris named Clemson one of his top eight schools on Tuesday via social media.

Penn State, North Carolina, Ohio State, NC State, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia Tech also made the top group for Harris, a class of 2019 prospect.

“I just want to say thanks to (all) of the schools that have offered and gave me a chance to play the game I love but this is my Top 8,” Harris wrote in a Twitter post.

Harris (6-4, 295) received an offer from Clemson in February.

As a junior last season, he recorded 65 tackles, including 24 for loss and 13 sacks.

Rivals ranks Harris as the No. 4 prospect from North Carolina, No. 7 defensive tackle and No. 141 overall prospect for the 2019 class.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Deon Cain’s selection by the Colts in the sixth round. Cain was taken with the 185th selection overall in the sixth (…)

reply
5hr

Clemson had a perfect week last week going 5-0 including a sweep at Virginia. The Clemson Insider puts a wrap on last week and hands out our weekly awards. Weekend Notes: Clemson, ranked as (…)

17hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told CBS 42 in Birmingham, Ala., how grateful he is to Clemson University because Clemson believed in him and gave him the opportunity to become a head coach. Swinney, who (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home