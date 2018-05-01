4-star DT includes Clemson in top group

Roxboro (N.C.) Person four-star defensive tackle Joshua Harris named Clemson one of his top eight schools on Tuesday via social media.

Penn State, North Carolina, Ohio State, NC State, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia Tech also made the top group for Harris, a class of 2019 prospect.

“I just want to say thanks to (all) of the schools that have offered and gave me a chance to play the game I love but this is my Top 8,” Harris wrote in a Twitter post.

Harris (6-4, 295) received an offer from Clemson in February.

As a junior last season, he recorded 65 tackles, including 24 for loss and 13 sacks.

Rivals ranks Harris as the No. 4 prospect from North Carolina, No. 7 defensive tackle and No. 141 overall prospect for the 2019 class.