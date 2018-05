Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

Will construction of softball complex affect football parking in the fall?

What are the Tigers’ chances of being a national seed? What is the latest on Clemson outfielder Kier Meredith? What is the latest on the Clemson baseball signees and draft prospects?

Get these answers and much more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.