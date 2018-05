Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2019 defensive end Aeneas DiCosmo named Clemson one of his top five schools on Tuesday morning.

Stanford, Notre Dame, Michigan and Northwestern also made the top group for DiCosmo, who is nearing his college decision.

“Commitment Time coming soon…,” DiCosmo wrote in a Twitter post. “This is my Top Five.”

DiCosmo (6-2, 220) lists close to 30 offers in total. Clemson extended an offer to him in March.

DiCosmo’s father played football at Boston College.