Son of former NFL star hoping for Clemson offer

Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park four-star wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad III comes from a strong football bloodline.

The class of 2020 prospect is the son of former star wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad II, who played under Nick Saban at Michigan State before becoming a two-time Pro Bowler for the Carolina Panthers.

The Clemson Insider recently spoke with the younger Muhammad, who said he has learned a lot from his pops about how to play the receiver position.

“He’s taught me the most, man,” Muhammad said. “He’s played at the highest level. He’s taught me different stuff like stacks, working my hands, not exposing my ribs when I work my swim move, just little things like that — eyes on the ball, catch with your eyes, turn upfield, tuck and different things like that.”

Muhammad III, affectionately known by many as “Moose”, is continuing his father’s legacy on the field. The sophomore had a breakout season in 2017, when he recorded 54 receptions for 703 yards and six touchdowns.

This year, Moose has collected Power Five scholarship offers from Tennessee, North Carolina, NC State and Michigan State, which is both his father’s and uncle’s alma mater. Virginia Tech was first to offer last April, followed by Wake Forest.

Clemson is showing interest, and Moose made an unofficial visit to Death Valley for the Tigers’ victory over Wake Forest last season.

“I really do like Clemson,” he said. “Great facility, it’s close to home… The players there are obviously world-class athletes, and they put a bunch of guys in the league. I just love it down there.”

Moose (6-0, 175) is planning to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer and hopes to show the coaching staff enough to earn an offer from the Tigers.

“It’s pretty tough to get an offer as an underclassman from Clemson, so I just want to show them that I’m not like the others,” he said. “I want to show them that I’m one of the best athletes in my class, and that’s nothing cocky. That’s just how it is. I want to come out there and compete and just show them what I have.”

If the Clemson offer comes to fruition in the future, Moose said it would mean a lot.

“It would be pretty high on the list, that’s for sure,” he said of Clemson.

Moose is looking to make several visits moving forward, with Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama and Georgia some possible destinations.

Muhammad III began his high school career at Providence Day School in Charlotte before transferring to Myers Park ahead of his sophomore year.