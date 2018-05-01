TCI Weekly Baseball Wrap

Clemson had a perfect week last week going 5-0 including a sweep at Virginia.

The Clemson Insider puts a wrap on last week and hands out our weekly awards.

Weekend Notes:

Clemson, ranked as high as No. 8 in the country, won midweek home games over Kennesaw State and Presbyterian before hitting the road and sweeping a three-game series at Virginia over the weekend.

The Tigers outscored their opponents 40-22 while outhitting the competition .313 (52 hits) to .200 (30 hits). On the week, Clemson had nine doubles, 12 homers, 35 walks, and four HBPs against 46 strikeouts while going 10-12 on stolen bases.

The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.60 ERA, allowing 22 runs (18 earned) in 45.0 innings while 20 walks and 35 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .979 clip, committing four errors in 187 chances.

Overall Record            34-11

ACC Record                17-7

Last Week          5-0

4/24   Tuesday        Kennesaw State                W, 9-4

4/25   Wednesday   Presbyterian                               W, 14-4

4/27   Friday           Virginia                            W, 3-2

4/28   Saturday       Virginia                            W, 5-4

4/29   Sunday         Virginia                            W, 9-8

Next Week

5/5     Saturday       No. 15 Florida State (31-14, 13-10) 6:30 p.m., Clemson

5/6     Sunday         No. 15 Florida State (31-14, 13-10) 4 p.m., Clemson

5/7     Monday         No. 15 Florida State (31-14, 13-10) 7 p.m., Clemson

Note: Records as of Monday, April 30.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week                Logan Davidson

The sophomore shortstop from Charlotte won his second hitter-of-the-week award after going 11-for-22 (.500) in five games last week. Davidson had four doubles, two homers, seven RBI, and nine runs while drawing three walks and going 2-3 on stolen bases for a .955 slugging percentage and a .560 on-base percentage.

         Other hitters of note:

Kyle Wilkie             8-for-17 (.471), 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 R, 5 BB, 1 HBP, .609 OB%

Sam Hall                 6-for-16 (.375), 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 5 R, 1 BB, 2-2 SB

Chris Williams         7-for-19 (.368, 1 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 2-2 SB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week              Ryley Gilliam

The junior closer from Kennesaw, GA earned his second straight pitcher-of-the-week award for his performances out of the bullpen last week. In 4.1 innings, Gilliam did not allow a run on one hit (.077) and no walks with four strikeouts with three saves in three appearances.

         Other pitchers of note:

Spencer Strider       3.2 IP, 1-0, 2 app, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 BB, 6 K, .083 OBA

Travis Marr             3.2 IP, 1-0, 2 app, 1 run, 4 hits, 2 BB, 1 K, .267 OBA

Jacob Hennessy      5.0 IP, 1-0, 1 GS, 2 runs, 4 hits, 0 BB, 3 K, .222 OBA

 

Home