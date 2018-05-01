Tigers enter summer ready to tackle high expectations

Two years ago, Clemson’s football team went into the summer with high expectations after returning so many players, especially on offense, from its run to the national championship game.

With quarterback Deshaun Watson coming back, along with talented weapons like Wayne Gallman at running back, Jordan Leggett at tight end, Mike Williams and Artavis Scott at wide receiver, the Tigers were one of the favorites to win it all.

When the team got back together for camp, head coach Dabo Swinney bragged about the leadership and focus they had in the summer and how the leaders on the team came forward and took control of the team.

Of course, those Tigers handled the expectations and went on to win the national championship. It was a tough ride at times, but behind leaders like Watson and All-American linebacker Ben Boulware, they found a way to rise up and accomplish what no Clemson team had done in 35 years.

Now, just two short years later, expectations with 17 returning starters has Clemson once again at the top of a short list of true College Football Playoff contenders. The question is how will this year’s group of leaders, led by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive end Austin Bryant, handle the pressure that comes with it all.

“I think we have more leadership than what we had that year. This team is different,” Swinney said. “We won the national championship, but we were very fortunate. We had a good front line of guys, especially defensively, but had a big drop off in experience in a lot of areas.

“Remember Dexter (Lawrence) was a freshman. Christian had to play end. Clelin was a first year player. We had a little bit of all of that stuff in a lot of areas. Deshaun was clearly the guy, but we did not have similar depth. Nick was a good player, but there was a difference between Deshaun and Nick. So we were very fortunate. You have to have some luck on the way.

“For the most part, we stayed healthy.”

Swinney said this year’s team is different because they have more established leaders across the board and they have better overall depth.

“I see multiple guys in my mind that are starters, regardless of who runs out there first,” he said. “They are starters in my mind, so that is exciting. So we will see.”

As the Tigers head into the summer workouts, if they want to be like the 2016 team and have a chance to win it all, they have to a pay the price in workouts and that starts in a few weeks.

“This is a team coming back that has won 40 games in three years,” Swinney said. “They’ve won a national championship. They have won three conference championships. They know what it takes. There is no doubt in my mind this summer is when you make the biggest gains.

“I’m ready for them to have a little break, but when they come back, I want them fresh and charged up and ready to go.”

Swinney met with his seniors before letting them go for exams last week. He said they talked about the expectations and what they have to do to make sure they are in position to accomplish their goals.

“I think they are ready to take the reins and go have a great summer. Hopefully, we will be able to stay focused and not have any distractions,” Swinney said.