What They Are Saying: Deon Cain

By: Robert MacRae | 7 minutes ago Follow @clemsoninsider
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Deon Cain’s selection by the Colts in the sixth round.
Colts added some speed to their offense man. Nyheim Hines and Deon Cain are burners. Daurice Fountain can also fly up and down the field. Those three plus Wilkins who has solid speed and great agility add a lot of new dimensions to their offense.
— Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) May 1, 2018
WR Deon Cain is the ultimate “HEY, GO LONG!” receiver. It will be nice to have another deep threat outside of TY Hilton. pic.twitter.com/VpXabRJMOH
— Jeremy Stevenson (@MyColtsAccount) April 30, 2018
#NFLDraft COLUMN | Dorian O'Daniel to the @Chiefs. Deon Cain to the @Colts. Ray-Ray McCloud to the @buffalobills.
Here's what you need to know ⬇️
📰 @orangeandwhite https://t.co/UtWiVgesSN
— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) April 30, 2018
Awesome Daurice Fountain & Deon Cain could learn so much from @ReggieWayne_17
— Sean McDermott (@SeanMcDermott14) April 30, 2018
Why'd Deon Cain fall to the 6th round? Why didn't they take a corner?
Those two + 9 more Colts draft thoughts from @KBowen1070 ⤵️https://t.co/JYsSDaonNA pic.twitter.com/RS6dLPKh4d
— 1070 The Fan (@1070thefan) April 30, 2018
#Colts WR Deon Cain was shocked he fell to 6th round https://t.co/GpfZlS2W13
— TheColtsWire (@TheColtsWire) April 30, 2018
