Clemson coach pays visit to in-state DE

Shamar McCollum is regarded as one of the top defensive prospects in the Palmetto State for the 2019 class. The Dillon (S.C.) defensive end has collected quite a few scholarship offers since his stellar junior season, and the rising senior’s stock has continued to rise with his performance on the camp circuit this offseason.

McCollum (6-4, 200) was one of the standout performers at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Charlotte last weekend. The Clemson Insider was on hand for the camp and caught up with him there.

“I’m a speed rusher,” McCollum said, describing himself as a player. “I’m somebody that’s going to get off the edge very fast and put pressure on the quarterback.”

McCollum did just that last year, tallying 97 tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Arkansas and Missouri most recently offered him last month, joining Duke, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Georgia State, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, UAB and UTSA on his offer sheet.

Clemson is among other schools showing interest, and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell paid him a visit last week. Caldwell, McCollum’s area recruiter for Clemson, stopped by his school to watch him compete during the ongoing spring evaluation period.

College coaches are not allowed to speak directly with prospects off the college’s campus during an evaluation period, but McCollum heard good things from Caldwell through his high school coach.

“He said it looked like my hand technique got better and my explosiveness,” McCollum said.

McCollum was invited by Caldwell to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and showed well. He returned to campus for the Florida State game in the fall.

Plenty more offers figure to be on the way for McCollum moving forward. If Clemson were to offer, he said “it would mean a lot” as an in-state recruit who grew up rooting for the Tigers.

“That’s one of my childhood (favorite) teams,” McCollum said. “I feel like Clemson’s going to go a long way and they’re going to keep having the winning tradition.”

McCollum said he has no timetable for his commitment decision. He recently visited Wake Forest, ECU, Virginia Tech and NC State, and is planning trips to schools such as Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.