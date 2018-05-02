Clemson offers fast-rising DL

Riverside (Mo.) Park Hill South defensive end Etinosa Reuben has received an offer from Clemson, he announced via social media Wednesday night.

“Truly blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Clemson University!” Reuben wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reuben’s recruitment has taken off over the past few months. He earned his first offer from Toledo in February and has added more than a dozen offers since.

Alabama extended an offer to Reuben on Wednesday as well following Texas A&M’s offer on Tuesday. The aforementioned schools join Notre Dame, Missouri, Kentucky, Louisville, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Iowa, Arizona State and others on his offer sheet.

So far this year, Reuben has made visits to Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Kansas.

Reuben (6-4, 260) is ranked as high as the No. 5 prospect from Missouri for the 2019 class. He totaled 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble through seven games as a junior last season.