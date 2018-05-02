N.C. linebacker blown away by Clemson

Clemson has played host to class of 2019 linebacker Jaylon Sharpe for a pair of visits this spring. The Charlotte (N.C.) Rocky River standout attended Clemson’s junior day on March 3 and returned for the spring game last month.

Sharpe told The Clemson Insider at the Under Armour Camp in Charlotte last weekend that he and his family were blown away by the visits.

“It was fun,” Sharpe said. “The junior day, me and my family were blown away. It was fun. It was just a good experience, and then the spring game, it was fun.”

Asked what stands out most about Clemson based on the visits, Sharpe cited “the brotherhood” within the program as well as the genuineness of the people associated with it, starting with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“You can tell that’s a real genuine school,” he said. “Coach Dabo is a real genuine guy. … Me and my family were just blown away by how coach Dabo was.”

Sharpe has totaled 233 tackles at Rocky River the past two seasons. As a junior last year, he tallied 115 tackles, four sacks, five forced fumbles and six pass breakups.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect has collected nearly 10 scholarship offers and is drawing interest from a number of other power conference programs, including Clemson.

“They told me that they like how I play, they like my grades, they just want to get to know me a little bit better,” Sharpe said of the Tigers.

According to Sharpe, Clemson intends to further evaluate him in-person during his senior season.

“They said they were coming to a couple games in the fall,” he said.

Sharpe currently holds offers from Louisville, West Virginia, Colorado State, Kent State, East Carolina, Charlotte, Georgia State and Appalachian State, while schools such as Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Georgia Tech are expressing interest along with Clemson.

An offer from Clemson in the future would be big for Sharpe, who grew up rooting for the Tigers.

“It would mean everything,” he said.

Sharpe said he has developed a good relationship with his area recruiter for Clemson, Danny Pearman. He is looking to make a commitment decision after the upcoming season.

Rivals ranks Sharpe as the No. 23 prospect from North Carolina and No. 21 inside linebacker nationally for the 2019 class.