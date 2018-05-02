Swinney not surprised 3 players were picked in NFL Draft

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was not surprised just three of his former players were drafted in last week’s NFL Draft.

The Clemson coach told the media that prior to Wednesday’s IPTAY Prowl & Growl event at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

Swinney said it was great to see a guy like linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, who last year would have been a free agent go all the way up to the third round last week. O’Daniel was picked at No. 100 by Kansas City with the last pick of the third round last Friday.

“He is excited,” Swinney said. “He feels like they have a good plan for him and a good fit for the scheme.”

Wide receivers Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud were selected in the sixth round by the Colts and the Bills. Cain went at pick 185, while McCloud was No. 187.

