5-star's teammate details Clemson interest

Asked to describe himself as a player, 2020 athlete Maleik Faust needed just one word.

“Playmaker,” he said.

Faust was precisely that last season, when he led Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University High School in sacks and tackles for loss while also checking in among the team’s leading tacklers. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect was named to the So-Meck all-conference defensive team by The Charlotte Observer and helped lead Harding to a state championship.

Penn State, South Carolina and West Virginia have gotten in early on Faust, extending scholarship offers to the high school sophomore.

Faust — a teammate of five-star athlete and Clemson target Quavaris Crouch, the nation’s No. 1 prospect for 2019 — is simply enjoying the recruiting process right now.

“It’s going good,” Faust said. “I’m staying humble and just keeping on working. They (more offers) will come.”

Although he does not yet hold an offer from Clemson, Faust is highly interested in the Tigers.

“They work hard,” Faust said of what stands out about the program. “That’s a powerhouse team.”

Faust visited Clemson around this time last year to watch one of the team’s spring practices.

“I liked their work ethic,” he said. “They were just competing all the time. The wide receivers and DBs, they were going at it.”

While on campus, Faust was able to tour the football operations facility and was especially impressed by the weight room inside it. He also enjoyed checking out Memorial Stadium and Howard’s Rock.

“The field’s nice. I liked that, and the rock,” he said.

“The weight room, it’s big,” he added. “I walked in there like, good God almighty. I know these boys are putting in the work.”

Clemson typically doesn’t offer many underclassmen, but if the Tigers were to offer Faust in the future, he said it would mean a lot.

“Man, I’d be so excited about that,” he said.

Faust cited LSU, Virginia Tech and Miami as other schools showing interest besides those that have offered. He said most of the schools are recruiting him as a cornerback or defensive back.

North Carolina State and Duke have hosted him for visits thus far this year.

Penn State was first to offer last April.