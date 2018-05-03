Clemson makes top four for 4-star lineman

Clemson makes top four for 4-star lineman

Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star offensive guard Zeke Correll named Clemson, Ohio State, Stanford and Notre Dame his top four schools on Thursday evening via social media.

“I am BEYOND GRATEFUL for all of the opportunities that I have been given,” Correll wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank every coach that has reached out to me and recruited me. But above all, I would like to honor God for getting me here.”

Correll (6-4, 275) owns close to 30 offers in total.

Clemson extended an offer to him in late January, and he visited Clemson for the Orange & White spring game on April 14.

Correll is ranked as high as the No. 5 offensive guard and No. 123 overall prospect in the 2019 class (247Sports).

As a junior last season, Correll earned the Anthony Munoz Offensive Lineman of the Year Award as well as first-team All-Ohio honors by USA TODAY.

