Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said everything will count when he and the rest of the coaches decide the future of their quarterback situation later this summer.

As everyone knows, Clemson heads into summer workouts with an intense battle at the quarterback position. Incumbent Kelly Bryant is still the leader in the clubhouse right now, but sophomore Hunter Johnson and freshman Trevor Lawrence made big strides during spring drills and are pushing the senior for the starting job.

“Kelly had a bad spring game, but overall he had a very good spring,” Swinney said Wednesday at the Prowl & Growl event at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. “Hunter has come lighter years from where he was last year and had a great spring. Trevor showed improvement throughout the spring.”

Swinney mentioned Chase Brice played well in the spring as well.

All four quarterbacks had their moments in the spring, good and bad, and showed what they’re capable of doing.

When Swinney makes his final decision on who will come out on the field first when fall camp winds down later this summer, he said everything the four players do from now until his decision is made will matter.

“We grade everything. Everything counts,” he said. “You don’t anoint people. Fans anoint people. Coaches don’t anoint anybody — you earn it. That’s why we practice. That’s why we have scrimmages, and they all count, everything counts.”

At the end of the day, Swinney says, Clemson comes out on top regardless of who is the starting quarterback.

“It’s a good situation. Everybody knows exactly where they are,” he said. “They know exactly what they’ve got to do to try to win the job, so let’s go to work, and we’ll see how it all plays out once we get into fall camp.

“But we’re very blessed to have the guys that we have. If God came down today and said this is your guy, we can go win with him … not just a guy playing the position, but a guy who can win for you, and that’s what we have.”