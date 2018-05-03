Lee previews Florida State matchup

After taking a week off of games for final exams, eigth-ranked Clemson returns to the field and will begin a three-game series Saturday night with Florida State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers, who are on an eight-game winning streak hope to continue right where they left off last week. Meanwhile, Florida State head coach Mike Martin is just one win shy of becoming the winningest coach in NCAA baseball.

On Thursday the media spoke with head coach Monte Lee about the series matchup prior to the team’s practice.